Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Smyth's avatar
Kim Smyth
4d

Hey, fellow cheapskate here but I’ve learned over the years married to someone who also says “you get what you pay for” that he is right. I still go to thrift stores for most of my clothes, bring em home and wash em in Tide and move on down the road but shoes? No way. I’m wearing step-in Sketchers and I wouldn’t trade em for anything!

Groceries are another story. I’d rather starve than pay what they want these days, and I’ll find the cheapest grocery store around-sometimes going to dollar stores first.

Great article, and good on you for taking a risk and liking Lady Gaga. 😘

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture