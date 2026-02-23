Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
Feb 24

Beautiful writing. Are you in recovery? Or recovered?

Wishing you the savory, succulent joys of eating.....

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Sha Brown's avatar
Sha Brown
Feb 24

I pray everything is okay with you. I love this.

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