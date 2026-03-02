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Rachel Kramer Bussel's avatar
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Mar 2

Rachel, thank you for sharing the nitty-gritty about the financial reality of your job. As viewers, I think many (most?) people are like me and had no idea about the huge fluctuations that can go with what seems like a glamorous and fun job.

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Gia Mora's avatar
Gia Mora
Mar 3

PREACH! Having been a working actor myself, I recognize so much of this hustle and want to congratulate you for making this work from the Midwest. Go go go!

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