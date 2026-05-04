We’re thrilled to announce that this week, we’re launching the podcast Finders and Keepers, about our emotional attachments to our belongings, hosted by Open Secrets Magazine editor-in-chief Rachel Kramer Bussel. You can listen to the trailer above.

The podcast will cover everything from keepsakes to collections, minimalism to maximalism to hoarding and far beyond. If it’s about possessions and how they impact our lives, we’re open to covering it. The podcast builds on reader interest in our personal essay categories Object-ives and Stuff-ed, to explore why our stuff means so much to us.

Season 1 of Finders and Keepers features a wide range of topics, from a teddy bear who’s been jointly owned by three friends for over 25 years and travels around the world to bestselling author Deesha Philyaw’s book collection and how she became an avid reader, memoir author Edgar Gomez on gender and fashion, Kari Ferrell on how everyday objects get repurposed in jail, essayist Athena Dixon on her Black memorabilia collection, bestselling novelist Emma Straub on why book swag is so popular, American Bulk author Emily Mester on the allure of browsing Costco and other shopping highs, Crafting Through It host Sara Schaefer on how to make miniatures, Rob Hart on collecting and saving Lego sets, Avery Cundill, host of The Declutter Queen, on why we should be decluttering on a regular basis, navigating unwanted inheritances and parting with our children’s old toys, the return of indie print magazines, and what’s inside Jane Pratt multiple storage spaces, among other topics.

We’ll be launching this week with four episodes, and then will air a new episode every Wednesday, with short breaks between seasons.

Every episode will go out to Open Secrets subscribers (and if you want to opt out of the podcast emails, you can do so in your subscriber settings) and the show will be available on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

Have a question or comment for the podcast? Want to suggest a guest or become a sponsor? You can leave a comment here, email us at findersandkeeperspod at gmail dot com or leave a voicemail at speakerpipe.com/findersandkeepers and you can follow us on Instagram @findersandkeeperspod for clips and fun news about art, objects, and possessions.

Share

Leave a comment