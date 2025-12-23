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Regina Landor's avatar
Regina Landor
Dec 23

Wow - beautiful throw-back essay. I was addicted to GH, too. But I'd forgotten much of the storyline and the names of characters whom I adored. You are so right about the chemistry between L & L. I'm glad you have happy memories of that special time you shared with your mom. How wise she was, not to mince language.

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Meaghan Steeves (she/her)'s avatar
Meaghan Steeves (she/her)
Dec 23Edited

Thank you for writing this, Caren. My mom died when she was in her early forties and it was because of her I started watching General Hospital because I knew she was a loyal viewer. (Also, I LOVED Carrie Pilby!).

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