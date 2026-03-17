Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Launa's avatar
Launa
13h

You took whatever these paintings were—joke or gift—and made it into something of your own, material for your writing. I love that so much. Thanks for a good read.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
10h

Fascinating Eleanor. And worthy of that deep dive analysis, even if it’s only a narrative written in your blood and not hers. Maybe the “do not speak” and “I tried to protect you” are a claiming of how she failed you, a commentary more than a resolution. In your writing, I hear you remothering yourself in your clear seeing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture