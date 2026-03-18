Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jazmine Becerra Green's avatar
Jazmine Becerra Green
5h

I relate to so much of this. Thank you!

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Jeff Zito's avatar
Jeff Zito
11h

Jump into the deep end, you gotta "Just do it!" Bravo

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