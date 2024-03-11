Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Meg Weber's avatar
Meg Weber
Mar 11, 2024

This is a powerful essay. Thank you for sharing your story!

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Lisa Mecham's avatar
Lisa Mecham
Mar 24, 2024

Thank you for sharing your story. I believe you and you are not alone

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