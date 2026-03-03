Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Amy Ferris's avatar
Amy Ferris
Mar 3

So lovely & powerful and so beautifully written.

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Heather Sweeney's avatar
Heather Sweeney
6d

Love this essay, Blair!

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