Many thanks to Nan Tepper for our amazing podcast logo!*

Big news: Today we launched our podcast Finders and Keepers, about our emotional attachments to our belongings! We’ll be covering everything from collections to keepsakes, minimalism, maximalism, hoarding, and everything in between. Hosted by Open Secrets Magazine editor-in-chief and recovering hoarder Rachel Kramer Bussel, Finders and Keepers is available on all major podcast platforms and going forward, Open Secrets subscribers will get 1-2 new episodes in your inbox weekly. Don’t want them? You can adjust your subscriber settings to only receive our essays and text posts outside the podcast.

Without further ado, here’s our four launch episodes:

Finders and Keepers is hosted by Rachel Kramer Bussel and is a production of Open Secrets Magazine. Thank you to Sound Off Network and Dan Schroeder for audio production support. Please rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts to help us reach new listeners. Want to share your own stuff story, tell us who we should interview next, or share your own most treasured possession? Contact us at findersandkeeperspod@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/findersandkeepers

For more about our attachments to our belongings, read the personal essays in the Object-ives and Stuff-ed sections of Open Secrets Magazine at opensecretsmagazine.com, where you can also submit your own essays.

*If anyone out there knows how to make a much prettier version of the black and white horizontal logo sized for Substack’s banner specs of 1200x630, please let us know!

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