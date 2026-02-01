Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Lisa Guerci's avatar
Lisa Guerci
Feb 1

Purchased! I turn 60 3 days after the event ( which I thoroughly enjoyed last year!) so it's my birthday gift to me. I was a bit confused by the ticket pricing and hit VIP thinking it was required for the after-event. What do ya get as a self proclaimed VIP? Lol! I can't even express how psyched I am that Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill are speaking!! SS is one of the best shows I've ever watched, and I just ordered his memoir a few days ago. And, though you will be super busy and in demand, I hope to briefly chat with you as well, Rachel.

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Jeffrey Yamaguchi's avatar
Jeffrey Yamaguchi
Feb 3

Incredible line-up!

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