Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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livelife's avatar
livelife
7h

You go girl! And thank you for the timely reminder that the US doesn't have the monopoly on non-monogamy and how it is expressed.

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Trevy Thomas's avatar
Trevy Thomas
8h

I've never heard of West but yours is the memoir I've cued up to read. Best wishes to you.

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