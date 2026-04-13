Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Michele Peters's avatar
Michele Peters
7h

This is part of my story I haven’t shared much. Shame has a way of convincing me to hide pieces of myself. But when I started writing and really digging in, I realized there’s beauty to be found in all my experiences.

Thank you, @Rachel Kramer Bussel and @Open Secrets Magazine for sharing part of mine.

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Sigrid's avatar
Sigrid
7h

Love ♥️ for Alex and all the women like her ♥️

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