Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Kathy Maas's avatar
Kathy Maas
Feb 18

I really like the "communities coming together to help each other because the powers aren't going to do it" of both the snow shoveling and rising up against ICE and the authoritarianism going on in this country. And interwoven with that, a beautiful nostalgic feel, with the radio station reminding you of a less impersonal (at least with some things) time. I didn't say that well, but please know that your essay is rich and lovely.

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Doug's avatar
Doug
Feb 18

Loved reading this, thank you.

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