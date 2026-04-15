Open Secrets Magazine

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Simone Senisin's avatar
Simone Senisin
4h

I relate to this … tattoos are quite addictive

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Heather Sweeney's avatar
Heather Sweeney
6h

As a woman with several tattoos, I totally feel this. I got my first one at age 14, my second at 15. That first one has since been removed but I love all my others!

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