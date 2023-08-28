Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diann Leo-Omine's avatar
Diann Leo-Omine
Aug 28, 2023

Thank you for sharing your story, Gretchen ❤️ I deeply resonate with the line: “The traumatized child me wants to believe the writer me, but she doesn’t yet.”

Reply
Share
Anne Marina Pellicciotto's avatar
Anne Marina Pellicciotto
Aug 18, 2025

So sorry this happened to you and so brave to write about it in a way that can be healing for you and for others. I too have predator trauma history - and there this same writer me child me dichotomy - the more I write, and give her words life, the more she trusts me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture