Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Melissa Fraterrigo's avatar
Melissa Fraterrigo
Mar 9

This is so great, especially how you turn things around beginning with this line: Enjoy my dirty underwear and my one shoe!” I cackled, with no one in earshot.

Seeing the silver lining is a gift—and you have it!!!

❤️❤️❤️❤️

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Elizabeth Kleinfeld's avatar
Elizabeth Kleinfeld
Mar 9

I hate that this happened to you. Thank you for writing about it and getting into the emotional turmoil of that drive.

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