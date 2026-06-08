Open Secrets Magazine

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Sage Hobbs Writes's avatar
Sage Hobbs Writes
3h

I really enjoyed this piece and perspective. I think all of us are wrestling with productivity culture with AI and how to keep our creativity centered as valuable..

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Angela Lam's avatar
Angela Lam
4hEdited

Well thought out and expressed. I noticed the polish of AI in a student's writing and lamented the loss of his incredible voice!

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