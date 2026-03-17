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Discussions
Unraveling the Puzzle of the Two Paintings My Mother Gifted Me Upon Her Death
The legacy of her message may not be the one she intended
19 hrs ago
•
Eleanor Anstruther
47
26
6
March 2026 Open Secrets Book Club Pick: ‘sorry i keep crying during sex’ by Jesse James Rose
Join us March 24 at 7 p.m. ET for a live interview with author, actor, and content creator Jesse James Rose
Mar 16
•
Open Secrets Magazine
4
3
Object-ives #26: The Tissue in My Passport Wallet
A note on loving and letting go
Mar 15
•
Kelly Bunch
26
14
3
Why I’ll Never Leave a Bag Unattended Again
Some things will always remain unknown
Mar 9
•
Jocelyn Jane Cox
46
24
3
Rebuilding My Confidence, One Chain at a Time
How crocheting helped me overcome my crippling self-doubt
Mar 7
•
Bethany Hansel
24
8
2
Object-ives #25: Leaving Behind the Gargoyle
It isn’t easy to escape the gravitational pull of our things
Mar 6
•
Launa
24
14
4
March 2026 Essay Writing Guidelines for Open Secrets Magazine
Submit your flash or full-length personal essay!
Mar 5
•
Open Secrets Magazine
26
8
Molly Was My Gateway Drug to Meditation
How taking the illicit 1990s psychedelic pill paved the way for me to get Zen
Mar 3
•
Blair Glaser
34
12
3
The Economics of Being a Working Actor (Barely)
Just because I’ve starred on TV and on stage doesn’t mean I have it made financially
Mar 2
•
Rachel Crowl
40
8
6
February 2026
Object-ives #24: The Brown Wall-to-Wall Carpet of My Childhood Home
Many secrets were hidden in its mottled earth
Feb 27
•
Sumitra Mattai
31
13
6
A Love Letter to Myself After Eating Disorder Treatment
What I learned about recovery from getting treatment for anorexia and bulimia in my fifties
Feb 24
•
Amie Newman
44
20
4
First Bites
As an anorexic adult I learned to eat again like a baby
Feb 23
•
Karen Lindell
32
9
3
© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel
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