Open Secrets Magazine

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Unraveling the Puzzle of the Two Paintings My Mother Gifted Me Upon Her Death
The legacy of her message may not be the one she intended
  Eleanor Anstruther
March 2026 Open Secrets Book Club Pick: ‘sorry i keep crying during sex’ by Jesse James Rose
Join us March 24 at 7 p.m. ET for a live interview with author, actor, and content creator Jesse James Rose
  Open Secrets Magazine
Object-ives #26: The Tissue in My Passport Wallet
A note on loving and letting go
  Kelly Bunch
Why I’ll Never Leave a Bag Unattended Again
Some things will always remain unknown
  Jocelyn Jane Cox
Rebuilding My Confidence, One Chain at a Time
How crocheting helped me overcome my crippling self-doubt
  Bethany Hansel
Object-ives #25: Leaving Behind the Gargoyle
It isn’t easy to escape the gravitational pull of our things
  Launa
March 2026 Essay Writing Guidelines for Open Secrets Magazine
Submit your flash or full-length personal essay!
  Open Secrets Magazine
Molly Was My Gateway Drug to Meditation
How taking the illicit 1990s psychedelic pill paved the way for me to get Zen
  Blair Glaser
The Economics of Being a Working Actor (Barely)
Just because I’ve starred on TV and on stage doesn’t mean I have it made financially
  Rachel Crowl

February 2026

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