Open Secrets Magazine

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Jenyce Jiggetts's avatar
Jenyce Jiggetts
1h

As a "Secular" person myself, always have been, I am happy for you that you finally found yourself and your music.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
4h

These are some great music selections!

As a very religious person myself, I try to keep swearing and sexual innuendos out of my music since music speaks directly to the soul in a way words and pictures can’t. I love how you describe your life journey through music. Thank you for sharing!

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