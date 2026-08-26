Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Memoiring Book Club's avatar
Memoiring Book Club
10h

I love Athena’s writing. Can’t wait to read this one!

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Marianna Marlowe's avatar
Marianna Marlowe
9h

Luxury is not limited to capitalist notions of pleasure or success--I love the way this piece makes that clear.

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