Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy MacKay's avatar
Kathy MacKay
14h

I find as I get older, I am open to more experiences, even those outside my comfort zone. Especially now, it's important to have an escape. Thanks for sharing, Alexis.

Reply
Share
Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
14h

I actually played basketball in college, all 5 foot 3 of me, and I gave up sports for theater too. I grew up in LA in Laker country, but started following the Warriors during my time in SF...Now I'm thinking I need to follow the sport a lot more. But maybe the Lakers instead!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture