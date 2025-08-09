Open Secrets Magazine

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Monica Herald's avatar
Monica Herald
Aug 9, 2025

So excited to see this call in my inbox this morning! Quick question I didn't find an answer to in the email: Can we submit more than one piece? I was thinking mostly in terms of one for the Object-ives subsection and one for the general essays. Thank you!!

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Glen Loveland's avatar
Glen Loveland
Aug 11, 2025

Bloody brilliant. And, honestly, not a shock. I’ve been banging on about this for months, predicting the anti‑AI backlash would hit like a ton of bricks. Editors everywhere are finally waking up, salivating for raw, messy human stories—ones with a dash of heart, a sprinkle of soul, and, yes, even the occasional typo to prove we’re not all bots cranking out drivel.

Look, I get it: AI can cough up something slick and error‑free in seconds. But where’s the pulse? As a writer who’s poured my guts into essays about China, identity, and all the queer chaos in between, I say bring on the humanity. The flaws are what make it sing.

And don’t hold it against me that I’m actually a cracking speller—years of deadline panic will do that. But if a rogue comma slips through? That’s just proof I’m human. LOL.

Writers, dust off those keyboards and submit. This—this—is our moment.

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