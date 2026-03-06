Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Joy DeSomber's avatar
Joy DeSomber
Mar 6

“Enough to acknowledge the best of the life already lived without weighing down the life to come.” I read this until it stopped making me stop breathing. This has become a huge struggle for me, to let go of a lifetime of things I held onto, rather than saying words. We’re preparing for a major move and this will become my new mantra. Thank you! I love the gargoyle and your descriptions of how you allowed space to let him move on.

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Hy-Ena
Mar 6

This one was so fun to read, that gargoyle has seen a lot!! If I had been on Facebook when this went up, I too would have praised the furrowed brows. Reminds me of how I sit in the shower on my contemplative days haha

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