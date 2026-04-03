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Ella Emhoff's avatar
Ella Emhoff
2d

Thanks for the shout out!!

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Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
2d

Love this! And I can so relate to concert shirts I can't believe I lost along the way. (Note to younger readers--save some of your favorites for your later years.) I also enjoyed the "many versions of Melissa section"--great stuff.

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