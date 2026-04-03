Blur superfan Melissa Meinzer with the Parklife album and her replacement concert tee

I don’t recall what possessed me to toss the T-shirt in the first place. Maybe it was a simple mistake, or the casualty of a chaotic move, or an attempt to reinvent myself as someone too sophisticated to cherish a concert souvenir bought with a sweaty handful of hard-earned five-dollar bills in 1994.

But at some point during my 30-plus-year love affair with the band Blur, I divested myself of the T-shirt I purchased the first time I saw them. It wasn’t because of a change of heart. If you asked any version of me between then and now—church camp Melissa, high school burnout Melissa, bitter bourbon-slurping Melissa, sanctimonious yogi Melissa, peace-seeking middle-aged Melissa—what my favorite band was, I would have said Blur without a second’s hesitation, every time.

The tee bore the iconic cover imagery from the album Parklife: two snarling greyhounds racing for the finish line, snapping jaws caged and eyeballs showing white, with all the U.S. tour dates listed on the back. The printing on the shirt never lost a certain chemical smell no matter how many times I washed it. In line with the hip-hop inflected aesthetics of the early 90s, I chose a size XXL despite my weedy teenaged frame.

I wore it hundreds of times, but my daytime T-shirt use dropped way off once I left my twenties behind, so I didn’t much feel the loss of the artifact until two summers ago. Blur played a huge reunion gig at Wembley Stadium in London in 2023, and there was no way I was going to miss it, transatlantic travel be damned. Blur never caught on in the U.S. the way they did in much of the rest of the world, so the show was going to be the first time I was ever in the company of so many other true believers—people who might have been impressed by a 30-year-old concert tee.

As I planned my trip to London and cursed whichever Melissa had pitched the treasure, I started poking around online. Cheap and obvious knockoffs could be found without too much effort. Deep in the bowels of Grailed, though, I found it. I was convinced that it wasn’t just a shirt from the tour, but that it was THE shirt—my shirt, somehow having traveled from a thrift store in Pennsylvania to the high-end resale closet of a Tokyo hypebeast. I swore I could smell the weird printing chemicals through the screen.

I had already shelled out for plane tickets to see a concert—in for a penny, et cetera. And what price nostalgia, after all? Well…$495, plus shipping. Even as a profligate superfan, I choked on that.

In my heart, though, I tried on what it would be like to be a person who owned a 30-year-old T-shirt that I’d initially purchased for $15 and then purchased again for a car payment. When I’m trying to talk myself into buying something beautiful but pricey, I run two scenarios: I picture myself enjoying the item for the rest of my life, and then I think about being on my deathbed, gasping, “If only I’d died with $150 more in my bank account!” And then I usually buy the boots.

But I don’t actually wear T-shirts outside of my house, so I gave up on the notion of taking on an extra freelance assignment or two to buy what would essentially be a single-use item. Spending all that money to fake authenticity would have been breathtakingly uncool—a grave insult to the very not-uncool teenager who first bought the shirt.

The show was magic. (I wore a hand-me-down Blondie tee with the sleeves ripped off, upon which no one remarked.) This, my fifth time seeing Blur in concert, was a high point of my life—and I’ve done some amazing stuff during my little blip of time here on this planet. It was a connection with 15-year-old Melissa, a kid who was getting ready to make a lot of poor decisions but, one night in the mid-90s, saw something exquisite and beautiful and knew it was real.

I bought two shirts at the Wembley gig, one with two roosters that looks hip and slightly mysterious, and one that has the tour dates but kind of looks like Chicago Cubs merch. If I’d had the Parklife T-shirt on at the London show, a few strangers might have commented. Would that have been worth almost as much as the flight there? And would it have mattered to anyone at all if it was a cheap knockoff, or a stupid-expensive re-buy, or the actual original shirt?

Luckily for me and my mediocre impulse control, the archival original seems to have sold. I can’t find it online anymore.

I’ve recently found some fakes—excuse me, “reprints”—on eBay that are much higher quality than the janky ones I was browsing before the 2023 show, including one with the U.S. tour dates on the back. I could even buy it in XXL for old times’ sake. I’d wear it around the house, and my millennial husband would roll his eyes and call it “Gen X cringe,” but the hit to our bottom line would be less than a mid-range brunch.

I think, though, I’m going to let it go. I regret throwing out the original, sure. But I don’t need a T-shirt to know with absolute certainty that my favorite band has always been the best band, and to be proud that I clocked that completely as a fifteen-year-old knucklehead.

Let me know if you see it back up on Grailed, though.

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Melissa Meinzer began her writing career in the alt-weekly world in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She lives and writes in St. Louis, Missouri and holds an MFA in Creative Nonfiction from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Find her online at melissameinzer on social platforms and on Substack at Melissa Meinzer.

Object-ives features flash nonfiction essays of 500-999 words on the possessions we can’t stop thinking about.

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Recommended reading about possessions:

“I think I am a soft hoarder.” by Ella Emhoff, Soft Crafts by Ella Emhoff

“Five Things I Regret Buying” by Shira Gill, The Life Edit with Shira Gill

“Stack Stories Vol. 01: A Study in Sentimental Things” by Jo Davies

“Stop Pinning. Start your own book of images” by Kel Rakowski, Popular

“How to create a more emotionally safe home with ADHD” by Kelly Banks, The Dopamine Dispatch