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Gia Mora's avatar
Gia Mora
5h

Fuck off is such an appropriate comment when people try to manage their feelings about your health in front of you. When people eye my walker like it’s something I got that they didn’t, I think, “You’re fully welcome to have nine ankle fractures, a knee surgery, two hip surgeries, and an ultra rare bone fragility diagnosis. Then you, too, can pay out of pocket for something that makes the day livable.” Sending healthy vibes your way!!

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Mary Madigan-Cassidy's avatar
Mary Madigan-Cassidy
6h

Thank you for writing about this so honestly. People so often say the wrong thing. I say the wrong thing. I’m sorry for the loss of your boobs. It must be so traumatic. I would say I can only imagine… But I can’t imagine.

I had stage one breast cancer so I was one of the “lucky” ones. But my cancer was also estrogen and progesterone positive —and then a maternal aunt died of ovarian cancer. So two years later, goodbye ovaries, hello menopause and hot flash misery. At the time I had one miracle bio baby age 12 and an adopted son who was then 4. It was a challenging time.

But time moves on and we do heal. That is the miracle. Today is a beautiful spring day here in Virginia. The sun is shining and the daffodils are blooming. Another miracle. I wish you wonder and beauty on your journey, and continued good health. ❤️

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