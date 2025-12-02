Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jeannette Ewing Levitt's avatar
Jeannette Ewing Levitt
Dec 2, 2025

Thank you for writing with such honesty and vulnerability. It’s so important that we don’t hide in shame. In my late teens and twenties I struggled with bulimia as well. Later, one of my four children struggled with anorexia, including a 4 month in-patient stay. Alcohol also plagued me, but later in life after divorce (quit and now help others break free from booze). I’m glad you have your sister and I hope you keep plugging away at your memoir. You’re a fantastic writer and clearly have an important story to tell.

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A Long Story's avatar
A Long Story
Dec 2, 2025

So much of this is so very very familiar, right down to the animal cracker tubs and the sugary cereals that were the meals I (over) fed myself as a kid at home, alone.

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