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Kayti Doolittle - Paper Ghosts's avatar
Kayti Doolittle - Paper Ghosts
Feb 27

Thank you for including me and what beautiful writing. ❤️

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Kathy Maas's avatar
Kathy Maas
Mar 3

I can see why you earned an MFA in Creative Writing from The New School. So well written. Glad your family regained its footing, carpetless.

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