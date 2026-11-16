photo of the author by Louise Skaaning

“You don’t have to do this,” Louise said on the other end of the line. This being going for a swim. This being going for a swim the day after my fiancé and I split. I had gotten into the habit of going to the pool once a week; the changing rooms remained closed, but it was one of the few things I could do when we were told to stay home.

Louise was calling me from Denmark; she had moved back in 2017, and I had last seen her earlier in the year. She had stayed in our spare room, the one that would be a nursery one day. More than two years would have passed by the time I saw Louise again; she would be pregnant, and I would be single again.

In March 2020, the Government announced a lockdown, and as I watched Boris Johnson say that it would last three weeks, I could see my partner shaking his head. He knew it would last longer than that; he worked in critical care. England had three national lockdowns, and by the second one, all my belongings would be in a van.

R and I met on the apps in 2017, when we believed that the love of our life was just one swipe away, and it did seem that way. Our relationship moved fast; I didn’t notice the pace because I had nothing else to compare it with. He was my first boyfriend; the first person I said I love you to. People kept telling me that if it felt right, there was no reason to question the speed of the ride. By December 2018, we were engaged.

I had never given much thought to what I wanted from my life, romance-wise. I had gotten as far as knowing that I would like to have a boyfriend at some point—and, at twenty-eight, it had taken longer than I had hoped for. But most of the time, I had other things on my mind.

First and foremost, I wanted to be an artist. I wanted to make films and write; I wanted to fill my days with creativity more than anything, more than being a bride. It’s not that I didn’t want to be married; but it had never crossed my mind. When I met R, what he wanted became ours, and that felt right at the time.

My mum always tells me how she didn’t want kids. How she met my dad, and he really wanted them and made her want them with him; how my brother and I became her reason to live. On some level, I thought that would be me.

Not long after we met, R bought his own place; I helped him pick the bathroom tiles and the kitchen sink. I had lived in eight different places since I moved to London in 2012; as an immigrant, the concept of home was a fluid one. I was happy to finally hang pictures on the walls and fill shelves with books. I had grown tired of making myself small.

We decided to get married in the summer of 2020; we’d do it near home, renting the local wine bar down the road. I tried on dresses and imagined how my body would change and how long it would take. Still, from time to time, I would question the lane we decided to ride; I’d bring up climate change, a feasible WWIII, and berate the current state of the world. “People have been having kids in the worst of times,” R replied.

That seemed to be what people did; they got married and had kids, so I considered what that future could be like. I had a wonderful childhood myself, filled with love and play; why not try to mimic it? I often feel like people are either trying to fix their upbringing or replicate it. In early 2020, I posted the invites in sheer denial of what was happening. It will be over by then, people said.

R was a key worker; he’d leave in the morning while I placed my laptop on the dining room table and sent emails hoping to find them well and with kind regards at the end. He didn’t speak about his day; feelings wrapped and cased. The highlight of my day was queuing for bread and going for a swim when the pool opened again.

People got married online, got pregnant and gave birth; not us. We grew apart as the numbers rose; we didn’t know how to communicate, how to reach out for the other’s hand. Whatever future we had pictured started to crumble before our eyes, and instead of rearranging the pieces, we decided to give up.

I remember being on the tube on the way home and looking at a child with his dad, tears streaming underneath my mask, mourning the plans that we once had. We said I love you before I left. I pushed the keys through the letterbox and didn’t look back.

Somewhere down the line, I found that there is a forward momentum in stepping away from a pre-defined path. At least you didn’t have kids, my friends said.

There were more dating apps when I got back on them, more ways to text, more information to fill out, more ways to be rejected, and I was overwhelmed. R popped up on my screen, and I scrolled through pictures I had taken of him. Under family plans, he had put that he wanted kids. How dare he, I remember thinking, to want children with anyone else but me?

I had started practicing romantic algebra, calculating how long it would take to meet someone, form a relationship, and have a kid. Every unsuccessful date seemed to move the dial further away.

I don’t know what would have happened if R and I had ever started trying; I was the one who had been unsure about it. You can’t take it back, people joked. But it felt like I had always been on a fertility swing, yes and no, back and forth. I was on the fence, waiting for a sign from either side.

I started questioning what I wanted and what I thought I was supposed to want. I wasn’t sure that I wanted children anymore, or that I had ever seriously considered being a mum. It seemed that fertility content was deliberately being targeted at me and I resented it. My gynaecologist asked if I wanted to freeze my eggs as if that was the only option available to me. Doubts are a privilege reserved for the young, it seemed.

I did a pregnancy test once; I don’t know how late I was. I think I just wanted to know what it felt like to pee on a stick and wait for a mark. I had friends who wanted it so bad, who’d think about it first thing in the morning and last thing before closing their eyes. I didn’t feel what they did, and I thought there must be something wrong with me.

I believed I had to justify my idle womb, that I needed to party hard or fix world famine if I refused to perform my key duty as a woman on earth. I was ashamed to confess that my reasons for not wanting kids weren’t so noble in the end. That I liked to have a bath with a glass of wine, lie in on a Sunday, read a book without being interrupted. Was I as selfish as some corners of the internet said?

I started focusing on my work again, writing essays and scripts, doing morning pages like my life depended on it. I started dating men who didn’t want children, and we’d have open conversations about it.

At the same time, I still thought I could change my mind, perhaps, perhaps, perhaps; you will regret; never say never and all that jazz. I thought that whatever I said meant that I would have to go ahead with it. I needed to be unsure for years.

“It’s hard work, and I wouldn’t do it if I wasn’t sure,” friends with children would divulge. They understood where I was coming from; my reasons weren’t small to them. Change can take many shapes; I could grow in different ways.

Slowly, I started to feel more comfortable about it, to say no instead of yes. More and more, the words coming out of my mouth felt like mine, and I shed whatever shame I had left.

Choices, no matter what they are, are not always a straight line. They each have a gestation period, if I may phrase it like that.

Four of my friends have announced their pregnancies this year. I watch them follow their current as I wave at them from the riverbank. I don’t know if it took me too long to get here; I have nothing to compare it with.

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Mariana Serapicos is a Brazilian writer and filmmaker based in London, publishing work across both fiction and nonfiction. Her writing has appeared in Electric Literature, Tint Journal, and other publications. In 2023, her essay Nine Lives was featured in the Hear Our Stories anthology, published by Victorina Press. Her short film 15/LOVE was screened at the 2016 Kids Toronto Film Festival, and she is currently finalising her short documentary The Tunnel, about the loss of her dad to ALS. She also publishes short essays in her Substack newsletter, The Rest is Memory.