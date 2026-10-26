Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jazmine Becerra Green's avatar
Jazmine Becerra Green
1h

And we all just keep hoping for normal, when what we knew as normal doesn’t exist anymore.

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Dhana Musil's avatar
Dhana Musil
3h

The details here make this all the more terrifying. "Past teeth brushing time." "Snacks she doesn't like" these put us in the car with you. In the rain. The fear. This is happening. And we can't really do anything about it. We fear for ourselves and our children and our children's children. Great piece.

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