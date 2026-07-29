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Lea Page's avatar
Lea Page
12h

Some of my favorite interactions --when I visit my kids in NYC--have happened in the laundry room.

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Marianna Marlowe's avatar
Marianna Marlowe
7h

The loss of the lobby table makes me sad. I see how it meant so much when it was there. Community has to be nurtured, and sometimes that nurture takes exertion.

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