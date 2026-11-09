Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
20hEdited

You made me laugh...and cringe! I have yet to try attending a reunion.

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Your Trans Cousin's avatar
Your Trans Cousin
20h

Congratulations on getting this published!

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