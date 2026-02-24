Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nan Tepper's avatar
Nan Tepper
Feb 27

Amie, absolutely beautiful piece. I hear you. I see you. I get it. My ED expressed itself lots of different ways over my entire lifetime. And I've done all the kinds, but my primary ED is about sedating my feelings with food. I don't do that anymore, and have utilized tools like therapy, 12-step. I opted out of bariatric surgery because I knew that until I got to the root of my disease, (which was most definitely Complex PTSD, coupled with a dysfunctional culture we all live in) I'd be the best at losing all the weight post-surgery, but I'd also be one of those people who gained it all back and then-some, and I told the surgeon as much. And yes, I did end up opting into the GLP-1s in combination with my other tools. Not about getting skinny, but of availing myself of an entire toolkit for recovery. The whole experience has given me the life I've always wanted to live, and I'm thriving, finally. It's about 9 days until my 65th birthday, and I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm still a fat woman. And I'm okay with that. I'm healthy, and I love myself. Looking at the dysfunction that instilled the behavior has been the thing that set me free. So glad to meet you today! xo

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
Feb 24

So happy that you finally got help.

My younger sister, Renee, suffered for years. As a teen she had a fabulous body, in perfect proportion. I don't know what triggered her lifelong struggle with anorexia and bulimia. She moved to CA while I was in college and we didn't meet up again until I moved to LA in the early seventies to secure a teaching job. At that time she was OK, I think. We lost touch again when she married and moved to AZ and I moved back to NY. I saw her a few times at Christmas after my parents retired to San Diego in the 90's. I was shocked when I saw her. She was skin and bones, weighed about 90 lbs, and had new teeth, as hers had rotted away for vomiting after eating. (TG I didn't observe this first hand). Everyone, but me, said nothing about her transformation. When I questioned our mother she said, "Renee eats all the time when she's here." DUH. I don't believe she ever sought help. A few years ago she went to the ER for pain, was shot up with morphine, went into a coma, and was declared brain dead. What a horrible end for a smart, beautiful woman who had worked her way from receptionist to production manager in a top LA advertising firm.

My other sister and I made the decision to "pull the plug" and donate her body to science.

Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture