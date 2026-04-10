Open Secrets Magazine

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Dorena Kohrs's avatar
Dorena Kohrs
10h

Thank you for including me among your fabulous list of recommended readings!

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sallie reynolds's avatar
sallie reynolds
1d

How times changed. When I started college in 1958, preppy girls were supposed to have white blouses with peter pan collars. I didn't and went on in my well-established and lonely "difference." Some of us just are.

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