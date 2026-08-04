Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianna Marlowe's avatar
Marianna Marlowe
3h

It's so easy to have regret when looking back at one's life with one's parents. I remember having anticipatory regret when mine were still alive! You write beautifully here of the continuous negotiation between one's own developing identity, and the concern for both your father and your mother as they aged.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture