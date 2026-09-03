Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dhana Musil's avatar
Dhana Musil
1d

"Maybe you said something important. All I could hear was music that wasn’t playing." There's so much in here I'd like to underline and bold. This pain of female friendships. So hard to talk about. So hard to forget about. Thank you for bringing this into the world.

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Lavinia Spalding's avatar
Lavinia Spalding
11h

Exquisite, Kristin! I loved this piece from the first read, and I’m so happy it found the perfect home. Can’t wait to read your next one!

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