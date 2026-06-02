Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Lila's avatar
Lila
8hEdited

Nice article. I can relate, as I work in a grocery store now, too. I was an RN, but the career has been too much for me. I wanted to step away and try something different. I am a cashier. I enjoy my work and the people I meet. I am also taking some billing and coding classes to maybe change professions. It would be nice to make more money again.

When I was in high school, I longed to have a job at the grocery store like the other kids. But when I applied they wouldn't hire me. I was so disappointed. I don't know why they wouldn't hire me. So now I think that I have my dream job.

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Shawn Truax's avatar
Shawn Truax
7h

Ann - I bristled before starting your piece and I immediately went into preemptive defensive mode.

Instead, I loved it. Your writing has the warmth of someone you’d want to be friends with. (I just pre-ordered your book. Looking forward to it!)

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