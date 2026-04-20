Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jocelyn Jane Cox's avatar
Jocelyn Jane Cox
2h

Great piece! I've never colored my hair (or had the urge to) but I love this window into your psychology in hindsight

Reply
Share
1 reply
Amy Benavides's avatar
Amy Benavides
3h

Such a relatable piece! I first tried to dye my hair blond in Vienna at 18 with a Japanese girlfriend who had no experience, which resulted in red hair for a few years. Great work!

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture