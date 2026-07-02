Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
9h

When I lived in LA , I had a boyfriend who was a Nam vet. One night we were swimming in a friend's pool in the Valley when a helicopter flew overhead. Tom freaked out, covered his ears, and ran inside shouting, "Flashbacks! Flashbacks!" I thought he was clowning around. He wasn't.

Our vets suffer numerous ill effects of war. The collateral damage from Nam alone was 58,000+ deaths, 300,000+ wounded, and 75,000 left disabled....from a war we had no business fighting.

PS my dog hates fireworks, too.

Thanks for helping out Ace.

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Kirsten Love's avatar
Kirsten Love
6h

Beautiful piece. I too have come to despise fireworks for how they terrify so many. I live in LA and it seems like there's never a season free from fireworks- people set them off when the Dodgers win, for New Years, Memorial Day, etc.

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