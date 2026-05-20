Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Andi Penner's avatar
Andi Penner
1h

Pleasure on Thursday nights during grad school in the late 1990s was relegated to one sacred hour... watching ER on t.v. at 9:00 p.m. because there was no way to record it or watch at a different time! No grading papers, no teaching prep, no reading, no writing, no research, no phone calls, no kids (always a mom).... just Noah Wylie and the rest of the gang. After I defended my dissertation, I took a Life Journey Necklace (beading) workshop, made collages, wrote poetry, etc. Creativity for pure enjoyment must be preserved.

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Julie G.'s avatar
Julie G.
2h

I felt like I was looking in the mirror while reading this. Life, crap, commitments, literal obstacles block what used to be. It’s difficult to recreate that third space. Thank you for writing this.

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