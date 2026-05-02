Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
12h

I admire your dedication to craft and keeping a nearly lost art alive.

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Katrina Irene Gould's avatar
Katrina Irene Gould
12h

Alicia, thank you for articulating so beautifully why I spin as well. It's such an affirmation of what is meant when we suggest there's value in a process. <3

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