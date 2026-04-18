Open Secrets Magazine

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
8h

Getting a note, card, or postcard in the mail today is a small gift of love.

Back in the day when cards cost a quarter and stamps were cheap, my friends and I shopped in real card shops for fun, bought cards for specific people, and mailed them out daily, weekly, or monthly. These actions were one of life's greatest pleasures......Sadly, it's now a lost art for most.

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Mary Austin (she/her)'s avatar
Mary Austin (she/her)
4h

I love this! It’s like a text but better. My brother told me I’m the last person in the US sending postcards, so I’d delighted to know that we’re in this together.

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