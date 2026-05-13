How to Make Miniatures with Sara Schaefer

Sara Schaefer is a comedian who’s appeared on or written for shows on Comedy Central, Apple+, Netflix, MTV, and more, and is the host of Crafting Through It on YouTube, where she, in her words, “infuses the handmade with the humorous.” In this episode of Finders and Keepers, Sara introduces us to the world of miniatures, from how to make a mini comedy club set to just how much math is involved, where to find materials, and why miniatures are so popular.

In our conversation, she talks about her lifelong relationship with miniatures, what drew her back to the hobby during the pandemic, and how humor and tiny things turn out to have more in common than you’d think. Note: This interview was conducted in spring 2025.

Here’s more of what you’ll find in the episode:

1. The past has a way of finding you again

Sara’s obsession with miniatures started in childhood, where she used to play with her sister’s dollhouse. Around age eight or nine, she got her own dollhouse and spent years collecting miniatures but, over time, she became too busy, though the dollhouse lived with her for her whole life.

But then, in 2020, she and her partner downsized, and she was finally forced to deal with the crumbling childhood dollhouse she’d been carting around for decades. Instead of tossing it, she decided to renovate, and that’s when something cracked open inside her.

Within months, she was building miniatures from scratch, opening an Etsy shop, incorporating tiny scenes into her standup show, and launching her YouTube series. That falling-apart dollhouse she couldn’t bring herself to let go of was the gateway to a whole new facet of her career.

2. Removing the audience changes everything

Sara has spent her career making people laugh via everything from live storytelling shows to standup specials to late night TV and Emmy Award-winning writers’ rooms. She knows what it feels like to perform and be judged.

Miniatures, she says, feel nothing like that: “I feel way less pressure doing miniatures than, say, writing or being funny because I’m just doing it for me really, and there’s no audience.”

That freedom is what lets her voice come through most clearly. Without the pressure of a live room, she started making things with actual social commentary, like a miniature murder board complete with string and thumbtacks, and a tiny comedy club with hand-framed headshots on the wall. The audience, or lack thereof, gave her the opportunity to dive deeper than she would have been able to otherwise.

3. What we can’t let go of tells us who we are

When Sara moved cross-country, the question wasn’t just what would fit in the moving truck, but also what was too important to risk losing forever. For her, the answer was a handmade quilt sewn from her late mother’s clothes.

That same instinct that kept her from throwing away a ruined childhood dollhouse has her saving every padded envelope to reuse for Etsy shipments and still holding onto miniatures her sister owned before she was born.

These collections are about so much more than the objects themselves, but what they’ve meant to her, and what they might become someday in another form.

Tune in to this week’s episode to hear about this and much more!

Sara Schaefer’s tiny books; via Facebook

About our guest:

Sara Schaefer is a critically acclaimed stand up comedian, writer, and artist. Her Comedy Central Stand Up Presents half hour special debuted in November 2019 and she was the co-host of MTV’s late night show Nikki & Sara Live. Sara published her first book, Grand, in 2020 with Simon & Schuster. She has written for numerous television programs including Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Would I Lie To You, and The History of Swear Words. She won two Emmy awards for her work at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. In recent years, Sara’s satirical sketches have been viral hits, and The New York Times called her new solo show Going Up “ambitious and nimble” and “a feat of comedy.” Her new show, Crafting Through It, debuted on YouTube in 2025.

Sara Schaefer website

CraftingThroughIt.biz

Miniature making tutorials

Instagram: @saraschaefer1

TikTok: @yaysaraschaefer

Facebook

Online shop

Crafting Through It YouTube show

Finders and Keepers is hosted by Rachel Kramer Bussel and is a production of Open Secrets Magazine. Thank you to Sound Off Network and Dan Schroeder for audio production support. Please rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts to help us reach new listeners. Want to share your own stuff story, tell us who we should interview next, or share your own most treasured possession? Contact us at findersandkeeperspod@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/findersandkeepers

For more about our attachments to our belongings, read the personal essays in the Object-ives and Stuff-ed sections of Open Secrets Magazine at opensecretsmagazine.com, where you can also submit your own essays.

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