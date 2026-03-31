Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Tiffany Chu's avatar
Tiffany Chu
5h

Thank you for such an honest and vulnerable story. I'm raising a son with ADHD, and he also has the hyperfocus, along with hyperactivity. It was challenging until he got diagnosed just a few months ago, and while it's still challenging, knowing that it's not his fault has helped a lot. We're still navigating and finding ways to support him better, but your story gives me hope.

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Rohini Singh's avatar
Rohini Singh
5h

For a person with late diagnosed ADHD, this was such a hard but moving read. Somewhere I felt guilty about the frustration I must have caused my loved ones, especially my mother. She also passed away from cancer and I was her primary caregiver. There is so much to relate in this piece and I share this pain in strange ways but also I feel grateful that I had someone who loved me so sincerely. I am sure the writer does too. Thank you for being vulnerable enough for sharing this story. It is moving, painful, powerful and hopeful at the same time.

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