Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The World According to Grace's avatar
The World According to Grace
42m

My husband is always waiting on me to leave, and by the way, I'm on time! He gets ready early and then wants to leave early. LOL. Patience is something I was graced with and he was not. But, he has other gifts, so there you go. :)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
1h

Patience is a virtue I never had. Once at an interview for a teaching job in Chinatown, LA, the principal made endless small talk. Finally I said, "Do you have any questions?" I got the job, but didn't take it.

Unfortunately, the writing game moves at a snail's pace, which I hate, but have accepted now. Perhaps because I am more invested in the outcome. Who knows?

Still, people who don't do what they say they will, ones who keep me waiting, those who don't arrive on time irritate the hell out of me. And editors who don't respond?? Don't get me started on their rudeness.

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture