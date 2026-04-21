Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jamie F's avatar
Jamie F
1h

"Who cares? You're here. Let's sing." Yes and yes. I performed in drag once, sang a parody song in front of an audience, and had to take singing lessons just to do an imperfect job of it. But that wasn't the point. The point was feeling alive. Some things you do not to get good at them but to prove to yourself that you contain multitudes.

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sallie reynolds's avatar
sallie reynolds
4h

It's the human connection that makes music music.

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