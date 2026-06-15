Update: This event is now sold out. Subscribers will be notified about future events, and we welcome suggestions for them in the comments.

We know many of our readers are writers and aspiring authors of memoirs and essay collections, so we’re hosting our first paid online event to help guide you on your path to publication. Next Thursday, June 25, from 7-8:30 p.m., we’re holding a Zoom Literary Agent Pitch Slam with agents Malaga Baldi, owner of The Baldi Agency, and Iris Blasi, agent at Arc Literary Management.

The agents will provide feedback on brief book descriptions participants send in, and talk about their work, what it takes to get signed by a literary agent and sell a memoir or essay collection, and what makes a memoir proposal stand out.

How it works:

Once you register, send up to 250 words about your book to Open Secrets by June 21, which we’ll pass on to the agents, who will give feedback during the event and answer questions as time permits. To protect participants’ privacy, this event won’t be recorded.

All the details are on the event page here. This event is limited to 30 people.

Don’t have a detailed book proposal or idea yet? That’s okay too! You can send in as detailed and specific or broad of an idea as you have, or simply attend and ask questions relevant to your book (as time permits) and hear what the agents have to say about the other book ideas. Responses to each specific book idea will be brief to ensure all participants receive feedback from one of our agents.

Registration is open to writers anywhere in the world.

As of this post, we have 25 spots left, and expect them to go quickly, so if you’re interested, we recommend signing up now. And if you know anyone who’s working on a memoir or personal essay collection, please share the event with them.

We hope to host future publishing and writing workshops, so if you have ideas for ones you’d like to see, please let us know in the comments.

Sign up for our Agent Pitch Slam

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