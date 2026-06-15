Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Memoiring Book Club's avatar
Memoiring Book Club
5h

What a great opportunity for writers. Thanks for all you do, Rachel!

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Nancy Brier's avatar
Nancy Brier
7h

Hello! Your pitch session sounds great. It's not quite right for me yet, but I was going to forward the info my friend. When I click on the link in your email, it doesn't work. You're welcome to contact me directly if that's easier. Thanks for all your great work. Nancy Brier

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