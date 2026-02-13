Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Stephen Turnbull's avatar
Stephen Turnbull
Feb 13

Delightful piece. If the eleven feels as good as it looks I can understand your attachment to it.

<<The fast forward button on my laptop was rubbed clean, but there are worse ways to earn a dildo>> might just be the single funniest sentence I have read this month.

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Mary Contrary's avatar
Mary Contrary
Feb 13

I could feel your devotion to the eleven. I could feel myself wanting to slide it inside me while I was reading. Great job.

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