I would have given anything for my mother to look at me one last time and say I was still hers. I didn’t need the will, the jewelry, the things. I needed the woman I had adored since I was old enough to know her face to let me be her daughter again before she went. She would not.

She died in 1994. I was thirty-nine. She was furious that I had defended a husband who had lied to my parents and taken their money and their trust. She was right about him. I knew more than I would admit, and still I carried his lies back to her while she was dying of cancer, trying to be the wife he wanted. She told me she had written me out of her will, that she would never forgive me, that she never wanted to see me again. When the end came it was a hospital social worker who called—not my father, not my sister, not a friend. A stranger. My mother had made her wishes plain and everyone had heard them. I went anyway. By the time I reached her she was already in the coma. I sat beside her and read Scripture and prayed and played the old hymns when my sister wasn’t there, and I begged God to give her back to me long enough for one word. She lived another day. She never spoke to me again.

I would have taken her into my house that minute. I would have washed her and fed her and sat through the long nights and held up her arms when she could no longer hold them herself. I wanted her to know that the love God had put in me had outlasted every hard thing between us, that she did not have to forgive me for me to love her. I never got that. I never got to care for her. I never got to say goodbye knowing she had heard me.

Thirty-two years later her final words still sting in my ears.

And now I have a daughter I love who wants nothing to do with me.

Some days I almost believe I have learned to live with it. I write. I laugh with my husband, Ken. I fuss over our bulldog, Gus. Then a photograph finds me, or a song, or the sudden memory of her laugh, and the bottom drops out again. I miss the small things no one else would care about—the ordinary scraps of her day that a mother wants to know. I miss the telephone and the privilege of being part of her life. I don’t know how to stop being her mother just because she has decided she doesn’t want me to be.

I was not a perfect mother. I carried anger into the kitchen and spent years trying to save a terrible marriage. My children lived inside that marriage too. I cannot give them another childhood. I thought I had given my daughter the close relationship I had always wanted with my own mother, a relationship my mother and I had often enjoyed. I believed we had it. I never saw this coming, and I’m still trying to understand how differently we could have lived through the same years. But I loved her then and I love her now. That hasn’t changed. The hurt has.

In the past several months, Ken and I have discovered that our retirement finances are not what we had hoped they would be. I already know how fast a healthy life can break. There may come a day when one of us needs care the other cannot give, when the bills are too high or the decisions too hard or a hospital room is empty because no one is sitting in the chair. And I have a daughter I cannot call.

I don’t want to need her. I don’t want to hope she will come because I have nowhere else to turn. I spent my life being the mother, giving what I could, worrying about what they needed. I never imagined I would reach an age when I might need help and be afraid to ask for it. I don’t believe she owes me the rest of her life because I gave her part of mine. But knowing that doesn’t make the years ahead any less cold.

I want her for reasons that have nothing to do with what she might someday do for me. I want to know if she’s happy. I want to hear her laugh. I want the ordinary news of her day while I’m still here to hear it. I don’t want the next conversation, if there ever is one, to be forced by illness, emergency, or death. I know what that can do to your soul. I longed to hold up my mother’s weary arms. Now I wonder who will hold up mine.

Some days the thought frightens me. Some days it makes me angry. I argue with my daughter in my head—defending what I did, admitting what I shouldn’t have, wishing she would remember the good with the bad. There are moments I want to pull everything back, quit giving, quit hoping, quit leaving any part of myself where it can be refused again. I don’t like admitting that. My grief isn’t gracious. It’s often selfish, furious, and relentless. I can miss her so badly in the afternoon that I would give anything to hear her voice, and by evening be furious that she has made so simple a thing impossible.

My mother left me her rejection when she died, but my daughter has taken something from me while I’m still alive. She has taken the ordinary pleasure of being her mother, of knowing her and loving her in the small ways that make up a life. I’m living with that loss every day, and I’m angry. I don’t know whether she understands what her absence has done to me, but I know what it feels like to be left out of the life of someone I love.

There was a time I would have sworn I could never feel that anger toward my own child.

Then I watched Zoe Kazan’s East of Eden.

I deliberately chose to watch it because I love Steinbeck, although reading him has never been easy for me. I can see something of myself in nearly all his characters, even the ones I would rather not recognize. Some of what I saw in those episodes made me recoil. Even the heartbreak with my daughter seemed to have found its way into the story. I hadn’t expected any of that when I sat down to watch it.

In the final scene Adam Trask lies helpless while his son Cal, crushed by guilt, needs one thing from his father that might let him go on living. Adam can barely speak. He manages one word.

Timshel.

Thou mayest.

I knew the story of Cain and Abel. I knew that word. But hearing it that night slapped me in the face. Hard.

I did not have to become my mother.

I had loved her with everything in me. I would have cared for her to the last breath. But she chose to leave me with her anger, and I had spent thirty-two years wishing she had chosen differently. Now I was the mother, wounded by my daughter’s absence, frightened of what the hurt was doing inside me. I wanted my daughter to understand. I wanted her to remember that I had loved her and tried. I wanted her to know that being shut out of her life wasn’t something I could simply absorb without pain. I had never wanted her to know the rejection I had known. I had spent my life believing I was giving her something better. And there I was, discovering how much anger can live right beside love.

There was my mother all over again—not the beautiful woman I had adored, but the dying woman who looked at me and decided I would carry her rejection for the rest of my life.

For nearly a year I had considered changing the beneficiary of our home in Mexico. My daughter already had so much of what I wanted her to have, including my jewelry and other possessions, but I was angry with her, terribly angry. I wanted her to understand what her rejection had done to me, and perhaps there was a part of me that wanted her to feel it, too. I had lived thirty-two years with the terrible inheritance my mother left me, and without quite recognizing what I was doing, I was considering leaving my daughter a little of that same pain. A week before watching East of Eden, I would have defended my decision. Now I could hardly bear to recognize myself in it.

I sat there crying, not because Steinbeck had taught me something new about God, but because he had forced me to see something in myself, I had never recognized before. I can’t control my daughter’s choices or her memories or whether she will ever want me again. But I am responsible for the anger gathering in my own heart, and I know what happens when that anger is allowed the last word.

I have a choice.

That doesn’t mean I have to pretend she hasn’t hurt me. I haven’t mastered my anger, not by a long shot. I still miss her terribly. I can love her with all of me and still be furious that she has shut me out. I can’t make her come back.

But I can decide what I will do with my anger.

My mother died without forgiving me. For thirty-two years I have wished she had chosen differently. I cannot change her ending. I’m not yet at the end of mine, and neither is my daughter.

Timshel.

Thou mayest.

I choose to leave a blessing.

Share

Leave a comment

Read our essay archives

Upcoming Open Secrets events

Listen to podcast Finders and Keepers

Roseann Mayer is a sixth-generation Texan now living in Mexico who spent decades keeping family secrets before deciding she had kept them long enough. She is the author of Bones Beneath the Prairie: A Memoir of Survival and writes TexasOil: A Tangled Witness on Substack, where she digs into the uncomfortable truths of marriage, faith, betrayal, and the damage families do to one another. She writes about the things she once believed should never be spoken aloud. Follow her on Substack.