Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Lisa Meltzer Penn's avatar
Lisa Meltzer Penn
5h

What a great pivot! I'm reading this while I'm considering a writing retreat in Greece, and wondering how crazy it is to go that far. And what a great idea your mother had in making that switch, and how you used it.

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